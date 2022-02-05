KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).