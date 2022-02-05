KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).