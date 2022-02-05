KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

NYSE:T opened at $24.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

