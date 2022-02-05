KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

