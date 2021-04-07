KE Holdings Inc (BEKE): Price Down $-1.15 (-1.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEKE

At the time of this writing, BEKE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. BEKE has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BEKE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BEKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BEKE’s price is down $-1.15 (-1.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BEKE’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BEKE News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BEKE may find value in this recent story:

KE Holdings Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ke.com.

