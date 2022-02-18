KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KE were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,101,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,200,000 after buying an additional 4,968,635 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in KE by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in KE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

