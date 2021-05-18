Kellogg Co (K): Price Now Near $65.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for K

Currently, K (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

K ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

K’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, K’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.66%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as K has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kellogg Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

