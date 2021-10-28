KEMPER Corp (KMPR): Price Now Near $69.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KMPR

Currently, KMPR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, KMPR ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KMPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KMPR’s price is up $0.35 (0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KMPR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. KEMPER Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KMPR: Daily RSI Analysis For KMPR, its RSI is now at 78.9916.

KMPR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

