Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kennametal worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kennametal by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

