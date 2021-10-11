Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW): Price Now Near $21.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KW

Currently, KW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KW has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Real Estate stocks, KW ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KW’s price is up $0.14 (0.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KW has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KW: Daily RSI Analysis For KW, its RSI is now at 100.

KW and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

