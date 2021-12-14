Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €156.00 ($175.28).

OTCMKTS AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

