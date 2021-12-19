Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $476,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

