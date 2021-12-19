Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

