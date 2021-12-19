Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $41.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).