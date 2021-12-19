Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC opened at $87.02 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

