Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000.

FMNY stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY).