Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $417,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

