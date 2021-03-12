Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP): Price Now Near $33.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KDP

Currently, KDP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.82%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KDP has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

KDP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KDP’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.27%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that KDP has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KDP’s price action over the past 90 days.

