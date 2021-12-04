KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $395.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $347.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

SNPS stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds