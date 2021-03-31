Keycorp (KEY): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KEY

Currently, KEY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on KEY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

KEY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KEY’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KEY’s price action over the past 90 days.

For KEY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on KEY may find value in this recent story:

KeyBank and Laurel Road Launch Digital Bank for Doctors

Laurel Road, a brand of KeyBank, unveiled today Laurel Road for Doctors, a digital bank tailored to physicians and dentists with products and services designed to provide the financial help and peace of mind they need through each career stage. The goal of the new digital bank is to help ease the burden for doctors of paying down student debt, finding more balance between work and life, and planning for the future—many of whom have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

