Keycorp (KEY): Price Now Near $20.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KEY

At the moment, KEY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KEY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KEY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KEY’s price is up $0.08 (0.39%) from the day prior. KEY has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KEY’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

