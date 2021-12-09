KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Investment analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

MRVL stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of -172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,558 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

