Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Head-To-Head Review

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.14%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.67 -$266.00 million $2.66 5.85

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).