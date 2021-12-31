Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $75,635.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

