Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

