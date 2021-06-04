Kimco Realty Corp (KIM): Price Down $-0.35 (-1.56)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.21 (-0.98)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KIM

Currently, KIM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KIM has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, KIM ranks 180th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KIM’s price is down $-0.35 (-1.56%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row KIM has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KIM’s price action over the past 90 days.