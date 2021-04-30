Kimco Realty Corp (KIM): Price Now Near $20.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KIM

Currently, KIM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as KIM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, KIM ranks 181st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KIM’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KIM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Kimco Realty Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For KIM News Traders

Investors and traders in KIM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Kimco Realty Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, Kimco’s net income available to the company’s common shareholders was $0.30 per diluted share and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively.

