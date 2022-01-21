Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 209,140 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 149.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 812,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

