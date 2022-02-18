Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.88 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

