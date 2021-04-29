Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI): Price Now Near $17.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KMI

At the time of this writing, KMI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

KMI ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

KMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KMI’s price is down $-0.18 (-1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KMI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KMI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For KMI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on KMI may find value in this recent story:

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Q1 Earnings From SLB, HAL, BKR, KMI & VLO

Energy companies Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Valero Energy (VLO) reported March-quarter earnings, wherein each outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

