King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 10,250 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of DermTech worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

