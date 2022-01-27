Kings Point Capital Management Buys 105 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

