Kings Point Capital Management Invests $34,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

