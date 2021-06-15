Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KGC

Currently, KGC's price is down $-0.02 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. KGC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, KGC ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KGC’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.9%) from the day prior. KGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kinross Gold Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.