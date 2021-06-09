Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KGC

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, KGC ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KGC’s price is up $0.03 (0.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KGC’s price action over the past 90 days.