Kla Corp (KLAC): Price Up $4.08 (1.37)% Over Past Day, Up $1.9 (0.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KLAC

At the time of this writing, KLAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.9 (0.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KLAC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, KLAC ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KLAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KLAC’s price is up $4.08 (1.37%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KLAC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market