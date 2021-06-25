KMX Stuns With a Huge Move Up, Now Sits Near $126.6851

The Hourly View for KMX

At the moment, KMX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KMX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, KMX ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KMX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

500 – Internal server error It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KMX has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KMX’s price action over the past 90 days.