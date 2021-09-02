KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE): Price Up $0.62 (2.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (1.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KNBE

Currently, KNBE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (1.4%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KNBE has seen 2 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on KNBE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, KNBE ranks 102nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KNBE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KNBE’s price is up $0.62 (2.6%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 50 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. KnowBe4 Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KNBE: Daily RSI Analysis KNBE’s RSI now stands at 53.5032.

KNBE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market