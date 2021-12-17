Knowles Corp (KN): Price Now Near $22.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KN

Currently, KN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on KN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Recreation stocks, KN ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KN’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on KN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Knowles Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KN: Daily RSI Analysis KN’s RSI now stands at 67.3077.

KN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

