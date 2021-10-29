KNSL Stuns With a Huge Move Up, Now Sits Near $177.85

The Hourly View for KNSL

At the time of this writing, KNSL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.42 (1.95%) from the hour prior. KNSL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KNSL ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

KNSL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

It's been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KNSL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 200 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Kinsale Capital Group Inc's price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KNSL: Daily RSI Analysis KNSL’s RSI now stands at 74.591.

KNSL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For KNSL News Traders

Investors and traders in KNSL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $36.6 million, $1.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $14.9 million, $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $104.3 million, $4.53 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021

