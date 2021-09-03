Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD): Price Down $-2.35 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.84 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KOD

At the time of this writing, KOD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KOD ranks 324th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

KOD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KOD’s price is down $-2.35 (-2.49%) from the day prior. KOD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KOD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KOD: Daily RSI Analysis For KOD, its RSI is now at 35.9838.

KOD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

