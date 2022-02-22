Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Body

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

