Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Body

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com