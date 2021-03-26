Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG): Price Now Near $56.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PHG

Currently, PHG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PHG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PHG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PHG’s price is down $-0.74 (-1.3%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PHG’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

