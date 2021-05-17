Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG): Price Now Near $56.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PHG

At the moment, PHG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PHG ranks 10th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

PHG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PHG’s price is up $0.18 (0.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PHG has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Koninklijke Philips Nv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

