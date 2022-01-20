Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PHG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

