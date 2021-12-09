Kopin Corp (KOPN): Price Down $-0.08 (-1.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KOPN

At the time of this writing, KOPN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KOPN ranks 79th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

KOPN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KOPN’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KOPN’s price action over the past 90 days.

For KOPN, its RSI is now at 84.0164.

Note: KOPN and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with KOPN declining at a faster rate than RSI.

