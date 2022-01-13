Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

