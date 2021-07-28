Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP): Price Up $0.07 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KEP

At the moment, KEP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KEP has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KEP ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

KEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KEP’s price is up $0.07 (0.66%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as KEP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KEP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KEP: Daily RSI Analysis KEP’s RSI now stands at 25.9259.

KEP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

