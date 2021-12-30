Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $601.12 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $372.45 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.00 and its 200-day moving average is $557.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

